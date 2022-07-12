WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - The big jet dubbed “Trump Force One” gets a new look, after Landlock Aviation Service repainted the plane in Louisiana.

A Boeing 757 belonging to former President Donald Trump has been out of commission since he took office in 2016, when it was used as he campaigned for that election. The refit of the VIP private jet has been under wraps, but now the work is done.

Tyson Grenzebach, with Landlock, said it was hard for everyone not to get excited about the project.

“We tried to keep very professional and stick to the task at hand but we all had a little something in the back of our minds driving us to the level of excellence the customer was needed,” he said.

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles (KPLC)

Grenzebach told KPLC it took a crew of about 40 people a little over a month to complete the project, saying though the bar was set high, expectations were met.

“This was a little bit different and unique because of the timeline and customer requirements,” Grenzebach said. “So, we did what we call scuff sanding. That helped because we had a base to start with and then we primed, laid out for all the colors and painted all the unique colors you see on the aircraft.”

He said the paint job is flawless. Standout features on the craft include polished shiny aluminum edges, the big American flag on the vertical of the plane and the specialized gold-metallic Trump logo.

“As it turns out, it’s the nicest 757 Landlock aviation has ever painted, and one of the best aircrafts I’ve painted in my 28-year career,” Grenzebach said.

Grenzebach added he and the Landlock team is proud of the work they’ve done.

“We had to accomplish all that in a kind of short period of time and around all the supply chain challenged environment that we’re all experiencing,” he said. “So, between ourselves and some great vendors, we were able to move mountains if you will to get the job done.”

In a social media post, Trump said his remolded plane looks “great” and could be back in the skies by this fall.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.