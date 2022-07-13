Consumers Energy customers to see increase in gas bills

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy customers will soon see an increase in their gas bills.

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved the rate increase on July 12.

In December 2021, Consumers Energy filed a request looking for an annual increase in revenue of about $278.4 million. The Attorney’s General Office said this request enforced a 12.5 percent increase in rates for customers.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed testimony with the commission looking to reduce the rate increase by $140 million. The settlement agreement gives Consumers Energy enough revenue to give their customers reliable natural gas service to perform repairs and upgrades to the infrastructure, Nessel’s office said.

The settlement also omits approval of potential expenditures and costs for question projects.

Most customers will see a 5.8 percent increase in their monthly bill.

“Michigan consumers cannot afford a double-digit energy cost increase at a time when household budgets are already strained,” Nessel said. “I am committed to continuing to use the resources of my office to ensure increases are limited to what is absolutely necessary to help ensure reliability.”

