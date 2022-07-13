Advertisement

Consumers Energy customers to see increase in gas bills

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy
By Brianna Owczarzak and James Paxson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy customers will soon see an increase in their gas bills.

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved the rate increase on July 12.

In December 2021, Consumers Energy filed a request looking for an annual increase in revenue of about $278.4 million.  The Attorney’s General Office said this request enforced a 12.5 percent increase in rates for customers.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed testimony with the commission looking to reduce the rate increase by $140 million. The settlement agreement gives Consumers Energy enough revenue to give their customers reliable natural gas service to perform repairs and upgrades to the infrastructure, Nessel’s office said.

The settlement also omits approval of potential expenditures and costs for question projects.

Most customers will see a 5.8 percent increase in their monthly bill.

“Michigan consumers cannot afford a double-digit energy cost increase at a time when household budgets are already strained,” Nessel said. “I am committed to continuing to use the resources of my office to ensure increases are limited to what is absolutely necessary to help ensure reliability.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews continue to clean, investigate Flint River following chemical spill
EGLE: Company’s secondary containment system cause of Flint River spill
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday afternoon, July 13.
TV news update: Wednesday afternoon, July 13