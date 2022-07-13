EGLE announces timeline for replacing dams failed in 2020

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The state department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) laid out the likely timeline during a virtual meeting Tuesday night for repairing the dams that failed in May 2020 draining four lakes.

“If that timeline upholds then construction will begin in about 2024 with Sanford wrapping up in 2025, and then Edenville in 2026,” said Michael Size from the EGLE Dam Safety Unit.

Some of those costs will come out of the pockets of lakefront and nearby property owners in Gladwin and Midland Counties. Leaders from both communities hosted a joint meeting Tuesday afternoon when they approved a special assessment district.

“I just want to ask you to please vote yes because this is the only plan to get our property back,” a resident said during public comment.

“We’re going to remember who voted and how you voted today. And we’re going to hold you all accountable. Because you decided against our best wishes,” another resident said during public comment.

The special assessment will pay for the cost for administration, operations, and maintenance of the lake levels and related facilities of the four lakes for 2022, 2023, and 2024 - totaling $4,692,000 or $1,564,000 each year.

Also approved, a three-year operations and maintenance special assessment roll. The estimated total project cost of $250 million is part of the lake level capital improvement project for Secord, Smallwood, Sandford, and Wixom Lakes.

EGLE has to approve permits for the work connected with the projects. Tuesday’s meeting was partly to tell residents they have a voice in each step of the process.

“Virtually all decisions that EGLE makes or that our research division makes can be appealed,” said EGLE representative Jerrod Sanders.

All proposed permits have a public comment period, but in the end agency representatives say they will not be guided by passion.

“We’re gonna do our jobs. We’re bound by the law, and that’s how we make decisions,” Sanders said.

