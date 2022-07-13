More rain chances hold for Wednesday

Meteorologist John Gross has your forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another round of some well needed showers along with a few t-storms possible for Wednesday. But, it won’t be an all day event or for every town.

Trending drier for the rest of the week with yet another rain chance returning for the weekend.

Past the weekend, another warm up is looking more likely going into next week.

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

Another round of some well needed scattered showers along with a few t-storms will be likely gong throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Like previous rain events this week, not every town will be guaranteed to see the rain, but several should be able to pick up some! Partly cloudy skies for those who don’t experience any rain today.

Rain amounts are still looking light; around .25″ for many by later this afternoon/early evening. A few local spots could approach .5″, but this will be more isolated.

Highs later this afternoon will stay below average, reaching back into the 70s. Winds from the NNW will stay around 5-15 mph.

Rain chances will wrap up by later this evening with decreasing clouds looking likely going into tonight. Lows will be cooler dropping into the low 50s and even some 40s north of the Bay will be possible.

Late Week

High pressure will take over our weather pattern to end the week. This means more sunshine and dry conditions expected to carry into the weekend.

Thursday is looking best for more sunshine and less humidity. Highs reach back near 80. Still some 70s closer to the lakeshore.

Friday is also trending dry with a few more clouds. Temperatures will become a touch warmer back into the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook

As of now, your weekend should remain dry to start. Clouds looking to increase throughout the day on Saturday. We will still keep a small chance around 10-20% for a pop up shower., but most of the day looks to remain dry.

Later Saturday night into Sunday will be the better timeframe to watch for showers and t-storms to return.

Highs for the weekend will stay very warm in the mid 80s. Past the weekend, we’re looking at even warmer temperatures. Highs could approach 90 going into next week.

