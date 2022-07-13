Mt. Pleasant police trying to identify retail fraud suspect

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant police officers are trying to identify the suspect in a retail fraud investigation.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 9 at Bottle & Barrel Beer Wine Liquor, located at 1635 E. Broomfield St.

The suspect is described as a 5′8″ male with an athletic build, glasses, and beard.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-773-9111.

