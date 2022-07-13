Rain moves out, drying out with a beautiful Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After many areas woke up to some much needed rainfall, we’re starting to see things clear out just in time for evening plans.

Showers and thunderstorms likely brought some smiles to the faces of many who needed the rain, and while it won’t completely eliminate our need for rain, it allows many to breathe at least a bit easier for a moment, especially as another dry couple of days gets set to settle in.

This Evening & Overnight

Although showers can’t be completely ruled out for a little while longer this evening before sunset (9:16 PM), the coverage of these showers has become increasingly more isolated, so there won’t be a need to cancel evening plans. Some downpours will be possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures are very pleasant in the 60s and 70s with no humidity, and will steadily fall into the 50s for overnight lows. A few of our traditionally cold spots could fall into the upper 40s.

Lows will be on the cooler side tonight, with most areas dropping into the 50s. (WNEM)

Winds will drop off quite a bit overnight, and that combined with clear skies and cooler temperatures could bring some patchy fog for the morning drive.

Thursday

Skies will be filled with sunshine as we kick off our Thursday, and we’ll have a beautiful mid-July day ahead of us as we enter the second half of the workweek. If you’re headed out to the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, it should be an excellent day!

Highs will be right around average or just below on Thursday. (WNEM)

With a north northeasterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour and cooler air moving in behind the cold front, we should see highs mostly stay in the middle to upper 70s tomorrow. Areas near the lakeshore will be closer to the lower and middle 70s with the flow off Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay.

A few fair weather clouds can be expected for the afternoon and early evening with the heating of the day, but no rain is expected. Those clouds will diminish into the late evening and overnight hours. Lows will settle in the 50s once again.

