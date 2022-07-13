Saginaw Police announce a new K-9 member

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department has a new K-9 member named Krixus.

The police department said he is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois. He will replace Deebo, another K-9 who retired earlier this year.

Krixus has started a training program and will join his partner officer Megan Nelson soon.

His training will prepare him to detect narcotics, search for lost children, and vulnerable adults who wander away from their homes.

The Saginaw City Council approved the police department’s purchase of Krixus on July 11. The police department purchased the K-9 using donated funds.

The Saginaw Police Department now has five K-9 officers.

