Saginaw police investigating multiple robberies over past week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department are investigating three robberies of local businesses from the past week where suspects have shown a firearm.

Police say the first incident happened at the Family Dollar on S. Michigan Ave. at about 6:48 p.m. on July 8. During the alleged robbery, the suspect was wearing a balaclava type mask, dark pants, and a black striped button up shirt.

The suspect left with over $500 while showing they had a handgun, according to police.

The second alleged robbery happened at the Little Caesars on Gratiot at about 8:56 p.m. on July 10.

Police say, the suspect was wearing an N-95 mask, jeans, and a grey sweatshirt.

The suspect showed he had a handgun, but was unable to get any money because the employee walked away, according to police.

On July 12, at about 1:56 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on S. Michigan there was a third incident.

Two suspects showed a gun but did not get any money because the clerk said they were going to call the police.

One of the suspects were wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white logo, blue jean shorts and a black face mask. The other suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black shoes, and a black face mask.

Police said no one was injured in all three incidents.

“It’s only a matter of time before we catch up to these culprits,” said Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.

If anyone has information, they can call the police at 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

