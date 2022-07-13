Travel + Leisure dubs Mackinac Island best island in continental US

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel + Leisure Magazine listed northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island as the No. 1 Best Island in the Continental U.S. on Tuesday.

Mackinac Island took the cake in this year’s list, called a Midwestern Haven by the magazine. Every year for the “World’s Best” awards, the magazine’s readers can weigh in to rate travel locations. In 2021, Hilton Head in South Carolina topped the list.

Travel + Leisure reports 80% of the roughly four-square-mile island on Lake Huron is protected as a state park. Visitors can explore the island by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage, but no cars are allowed.

Carriage Tours through Mackinac (Carriage Tours)

Mackinac Island is home to the Grand Hotel where patrons can relax with a cocktail on the 660-foot-long porch. Travelers can choose from 13 different fudge shops, visit historic Fort Mackinac, check out the butterfly house and enjoy multiple hiking and biking trails.

The Musser family, longtime owners of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, announced they sold the property to KSL Capital Partners. (Photo courtesy of Grand Hotel) (WJRT)

Mackinac Island was also ranked 23rd on the 2022 Best Islands in the World.

