988 crisis line connecting Michiganders to behavioral health resources

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders in crisis now have an easy-to-remember three-digit number to call for help.

Michigan joined the nation in transitioning to the 988-dialing code, which will operate through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s network of more than 200 locally operated and funded crisis centers across the country.

“The 988 number is another step toward strengthening and transforming crisis care and mental health services in our state, which is a key focus of the department,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “This universal number means no matter where you live or call from, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help. We encourage Michigan residents or their family members to call 988 if they are experiencing mental health-related distress, emotional distress or a substance use crisis.”

In 2020, Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to operate through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This expanded the existing network beyond people who are feeling suicidal to all individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis, including suicidal thoughts or substance abuse issues.

“Crisis is defined by the caller,” said Dr. Debra Pinals, medical director for behavioral health and forensic programs at MDHHS. “And by providing an easy-to-remember number we are making help more accessible and strengthening support to those in need. Trained counselors will be available 24/7 to field calls. They will listen to the caller’s problems, assess their needs and provide support by connecting them with resources, and alert local emergency crisis teams, if necessary. The roll out of 988 as an easier number to remember will provide a natural extension to the already promising work of the department in implementing the Michigan Crisis and Access Line.”

Anyone with the following concerns can call:

Mental health-related distress.

Thoughts of suicide.

Substance use crisis.

Emotional distress.

There are specialized services available for veterans, LGBTQ individuals and other groups.

People who are worried about a loved one who may need support also can call.

The 988 dialing code does not replace the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or other locally operated crisis lines. It instead serves as a universal entry point to connect individuals in need to trained crisis counselors who can help.

