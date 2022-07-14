AM fog, sunshine returns for Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking some patchy fog along with more sunshine for your Thursday!

A few more rain chances will return going into the upcoming weekend. Not a complete washout is expected.

Temperatures are trending warmer going into next week too.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

After some much need rain for many yesterday, lingering moisture is leading to some patchy fog for this morning hours, especially in low lying areas. We should begin to mix out any fog going into the later morning hours. Until then, slow down and drive with caution if you encounter any fog on your morning drive.

Past some foggy conditions this morning, we looking at a mostly sunny sky for many going into the afternoon.

Highs later this afternoon should reach back into the 70s for many, approaching 80! Cooler near the lakeshore. Winds light mainly from the north around 5-10 mph.

Comfortable conditions continue into the evening and overnight hours. Lows should drop back into the 50s.

Friday

We start the morning with some more sunshine. Past lunchtime into the afternoon, clouds should begin to slowly increase from the west. Most of the daytime hours should remain dry for the region.

Highs on Friday will be a touch warmer back in the 80s for many.

Later into the evening, another system will be approaching from the west. Data is still split on the exact track and how far east rain will reach. As of now, better rain chances will stay SW of the Tri-Cities back near Grand Rapids. Areas from Isabella, Gratiot, and Shiawassee counties will stand the best chances to pick up some rain Friday evening and early overnight. Chances decrease NE of the Tri-Cities. Chances will hold around 20% for now. Stay tuned for updates to this forecast.

Lows Friday night will drop back near near 60.

Weekend Outlook

As of now, the weekend should remain dry to start. Clouds look to increase throughout the day on Saturday. We will still keep a small chance around 10-20% for a pop-up shower, but most of the day looks to remain dry. Later Saturday night into Sunday will be the better timeframe to watch for showers and t-storms to return.

Highs for the weekend will stay very warm in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will start to increase too. Past the weekend, we’re looking at even warmer temperatures with highs near 90 by next week.

See that in your full 7 Day Forecast!

