Bad Axe man wins $140K prize from Michigan Lottery

BAD AXE, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bad Axe man couldn’t believe he was the winner of a $140,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Lawrence Talaski, 71, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 5 drawing to win the big prize: 09-18-20-22-34.

He bought his winning ticket at Rick’s & Nick’s Party Store, located at 20 Thompson Road in Bad Axe.

“I play Fantasy 5 a few times a week and I always purchase my tickets from the same store,” said Talaski. “The morning after the drawing, I got on the Lottery app to check the winning numbers. I saw the jackpot had gone back down to $100,000 and thought to myself: ‘Shoot someone won it!’

“I scanned my ticket on the app to see if I’d won anything. When confetti came up on the screen with the jackpot amount, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that I was the big winner!”

Talaski visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, complete some home improvements, and donate to a few organizations.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.