Companies building fiber internet route from Bay City to Southfield

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Two companies are working to build a fiber-optic network from Bay City to Southfield.

Peninsula Fiber Network LLC (PFN), a provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications, and 123NET, a provider of fiber internet, colocation, and voice services, are working together for the project.

The privately funded, multi-million-dollar project spans 130 miles, adding middle-mile capacity to Michigan’s telecommunications infrastructure.

“This additional 130-mile Bay City to Southfield route creates easy and affordable connection opportunities for municipalities and businesses in that region that want the benefits offered by advanced fiber service,” said Dan Irvin, president, and CEO at 123NET. “We’re pleased to be developing this network with partners like PFN who share our commitment to Michigan’s overall connectivity and to providing exceptional service to each customer along the way.”

While PFN has its roots in the Upper Peninsula and 123NET is based in Metro-Detroit, the new route will benefit local communities along the route. It will also provide overall connectivity between southeast Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, extending into Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“Partnering with 123NET offers a win-win for both companies and perhaps more importantly for the businesses and consumers in the state,” said Scott Randall, general manager of Peninsula Fiber Network. “We hope this joint investment is the first of many between our companies, as we work to increase broadband capacity and available broadband service in the State of Michigan.”

Construction on the network has already begun and will be completed in sections during the next 18 months.

The new high-capacity fiber is being installed along the I-75 corridor bringing state-of-the-art fiber connectivity into communities along the route, including Southfield, Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield, Pontiac, Waterford, Clarkston, Davisburg, Holly, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Flint, Clio, Birch Run, Bridgeport, Saginaw, and Bay City.

“Michigan’s economic development runs on high-speed fiber broadband lines. This joint broadband investment adds undisputed value to our region as we look to attract businesses and employees,” said Senator Ken Horn, chair of the Senate Economic and Small Business Development Committee. “PFN’s and 123NET’s middle mile investment is a welcome addition to our region and a positive point of collaboration with our neighboring counties.”

