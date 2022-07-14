Dry start to Friday, showers possible for some during Friday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although many areas could use more rain, it’s been a nice chance to catch our breath around Mid-Michigan on Thursday, with plenty of sun and comfortable mid-July temperatures.

While it appeared we’d have a largely dry stretch through Saturday, there is a bit of a forecast change on Friday and Saturday, with a system that was expected to stay to our southwest, tracking a little bit closer than prior thinking. Despite this, we still don’t expect a complete washout of a day Friday or Saturday.

This Evening & Overnight

As far as this evening goes, find any sort of reason to be outside. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s this evening and should remain there in most areas through sunset tonight (9:15 PM). Not wet weather is expected, so regardless of what you’re doing, you’ll be in great shape.

Expect another night in the 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Clear to mostly clear skies are expected overnight, with lows settling into the 50s once again. Winds will be light out of the east southeast, and while there won’t be a ton, some patchy fog is possible here and there.

Friday

We expect to start the day dry on Friday and we should see some sunshine to start the day as well. That should allow us to warm back up into the lower and middle 80s for the afternoon under an increasing cloud trend through the day.

We should see more areas return to the 80s on Friday. (WNEM)

However, we’ll need to keep an eye on a complex of showers and thunderstorms that develops across Lake Michigan to our west.

Showers and storms should remain to our west Friday morning. (WNEM)

This system has been projected to move southwest of us all week long, but the expected track has shifted a little bit farther north into a bigger chunk of Michigan. It’s worth noting, we still expect most of this area of rain and the heaviest portion to track to our southwest. But still, with the shift it brings us a chance for showers that wasn’t there before during our Friday evening plans.

Rain is possible as soon as Friday evening. (WNEM)

One thing working in our favor is the air will still be pretty dry during the day Friday, so that will chip away at some of the efficiency of these incoming showers. Many of them should be on the lighter side and some areas, especially those farther east and northeast in the area may not see any rain at all before you’re in for the night.

Bottom line, don’t cancel anything yet and check back in with the forecast tomorrow. Rainfall amounts through midnight Friday are expected to be 0.25″ or less. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday

As that system continues to track to the east on Saturday, it will still be close enough to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in play as we start the weekend. At this point, it doesn’t appear to be an all day rain and it looks like there will be some breaks between the showers and storms. If you have plans outdoors on Saturday, you don’t need to cancel them, but have a backup plan if rain occasionally passes through.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible on Saturday. (WNEM)

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs expected to be similar or just a touch warmer than Friday in the lower to middle 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible Saturday night into Sunday as another disturbance passes through the area. Lows will be in the lower and middle 60s on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.