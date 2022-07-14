Expert explains how inflation hitting 41-year high affects Americans

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - United States inflation hit a 41 year high in June.

“It’s a very, very strong parallel of what happened in the late 1970s, early 80s with what’s happened over the last couple of years in the United States,” said Northwood economic professor Tim Nash.

The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1 percent over the past year.

The biggest yearly increase since 1981, when inflation was in double digits.

“The inflation we’re seeing is due to the pandemic and is due to the war. And we’re not done with this pandemic,” said White House Economic Advisor Cecilia Rouse.

The White House repeated its line for high prices, with nearly half of the current increase in the form of higher energy costs.

A similar spike occurred after the Iranian revolution disrupted world oil supplies in 1979.

Nash acknowledges the pandemic’s impact, but said the issue comes down to what is happening on capitol hill.

“The government spent way too much money and increased the money supply dramatically in the late 70s and early 80s. And we’re doing the same thing over the last two to three years,” Nash said.

A look inside the numbers shows the cost of rent rose at a rate not seen since 1991.

Prices at the grocery store saw the largest one-year increase since 1979.

Gas soared nearly 60 percent in June.

“Not only is inflation a cruel tax, but it hurts poor people the most,” Nash said.

Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated Wednesday one of the key priorities of the Biden administration is to fight inflation and find ways to offer relief.

“We passed a tax cut to give working families up to $8,000 a year, which means giving folks more room in their budgets to buy food, medication and school supplies for their children,” Harris said.

Nash said the federal reserve needs to containing raising interest rates to bring inflation under control.

The fed is expected to raise rates again this month.

