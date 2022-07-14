Expert: Pay raises are not keeping up with inflation

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wages are rising at their fastest pace in decades, but inflation is also reaching historic numbers.

Economics expert Dr. Tim Nash said pay raises are not having as much of an impact as they did a few years ago.

“Wages are not really keeping up with inflation,” Nash said.

He said while salaries have gone up, prices have increased even higher.

“All the things that consumers buy, the goods, services, and certain assets like homes, are up 9.1 percent over the last year. And at the same time, wages are up 5.5 percent. So, in other words, you need to be making 3.6 percent more than your 5.5 percent raise in order to keep up with inflation,” Nash said.

Nash said things are not going to get better in the short term. As of Thursday, the Producer Price Index, a measure of the price of raw materials businesses use to make consumer products, is up 11.3 percent.

“So, generally when the producer price index goes up, the next month it means higher prices for consumers,” Nash said.

Nash said if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates by at least one percent, it could allow wages to increase at a faster rate than inflation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.