Advertisement

Man accused of abusing his mother found competent to stand trial

Elder abuse suspects from Genesee County.
Elder abuse suspects from Genesee County.(Source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office.)
By James Paxson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect accused of elder abuse in Genesee County has been found competent to stand trial.

Sylvester Ross was arrested for allegedly abusing his 79-year-old mother in February. His girlfriend, Letisha Miller, was also arrested at the time.

They both were charged with vulnerable adult abuse and neglect.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said when the victim was found she was barely alive and taken to Hurley Medical Center with ulcers all over her body.

Ross’ next court date is scheduled for July 26 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

.
Companies building fiber internet route from Bay City to Southfield
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan education budget to improve school infrastructure,...
Education budget makes highest per-pupil investment in state’s history
Top stories
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, July 14
Cell Phone
988 crisis line connecting Michiganders to behavioral health resources