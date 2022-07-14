Man accused of abusing his mother found competent to stand trial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect accused of elder abuse in Genesee County has been found competent to stand trial.

Sylvester Ross was arrested for allegedly abusing his 79-year-old mother in February. His girlfriend, Letisha Miller, was also arrested at the time.

They both were charged with vulnerable adult abuse and neglect.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said when the victim was found she was barely alive and taken to Hurley Medical Center with ulcers all over her body.

Ross’ next court date is scheduled for July 26 at 9 a.m.

