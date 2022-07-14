Advertisement

Man missing in Lake Michigan; 4 likely drownings in 1 day

Authorities are searching for a man who disappeared in Lake Michigan while trying to save a child, likely the fourth drowning on the same day in western Michigan
The United States Coast Guard is reminding everyone to be safe if they’re planning a trip to...
The United States Coast Guard is reminding everyone to be safe if they’re planning a trip to the lake this summer.(Melissa Stephens)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday searched for a man who disappeared in Lake Michigan while trying to save a child, likely the fourth drowning on the same day in western Michigan.

“Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. "You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.”

A 7-year-old boy drowned at South Haven on Wednesday. Abbott said searchers were looking for a man who tried to help the boy.

Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County.

A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County.

