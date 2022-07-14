Missing, endangered woman found safe in Roscommon Co.

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Roscommon County have found a woman who was considered missing and endangered.

Betty Dewitt, 82, went missing Wednesday night in the area of Townline Road near East Houghton Lake Drive in Lake Township. She was considered missing and endangered because she has dementia.

On Thursday morning, the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said Dewitt was found alive by a K9 unit. She is being evaluated by EMS.

