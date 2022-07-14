Roscommon Co. deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered woman in Roscommon County.

Betty Dewitt, 82, is a dementia patient who went missing in the area of Townline Road near East Houghton Lake Drive in Lake Township.

Dewitt is believed to be wearing a gold sweater with white jeans and boots. She is described as 5′3″ and 107 pounds with white hair and glasses.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for Dewitt since Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on Dewitt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

