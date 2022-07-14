Advertisement

Roscommon Co. deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

Betty Dewitt
Betty Dewitt(Roscommon County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered woman in Roscommon County.

Betty Dewitt, 82, is a dementia patient who went missing in the area of Townline Road near East Houghton Lake Drive in Lake Township.

Dewitt is believed to be wearing a gold sweater with white jeans and boots. She is described as 5′3″ and 107 pounds with white hair and glasses.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for Dewitt since Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on Dewitt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
GM, partners to build 500 electric vehicle charging stations
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Man out on bond is charged with killing girlfriend, man
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, July 14th
United States inflation hit a 41-year high in June.
Expert explains how inflation hitting 41-year high affects Americans