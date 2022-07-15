Advertisement

Bay City restaurant owner charged with tax evasion

On July 7, 45-year-old Jose Costilla was charged with filing a false tax return in the Eastern District of Michigan United States Court.(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who owned five restaurants in the Bay City area has been charged with tax evasion.

On July 7, 45-year-old Jose Costilla was charged with filing a false tax return in the Eastern District of Michigan United States Court.

Costilla made and submitted a fake income tax return for the 2018 calendar year in late May of 2019, according to court documents.

“The tax return reported approximately $39,205 of total income, whereas, Jose Costilla knew that he had received total income substantially in excess of that amount,” court documents said.

Costilla’s next scheduled court date is for Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

