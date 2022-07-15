Increasing clouds, shower chances later Friday

Meteorologist John Gross has your Friday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for showers returning over the next several days going into the upcoming weekend.

The return of warmer temperatures will be likely going into next week along with more humidity.

While rain chances will exist over the weekend, we aren’t anticipating a complete washout; so some dry time will be likely too.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

We start the morning with some more sunshine. Past lunchtime into the afternoon, clouds should increase from the west. Most of the daytime hours should remain dry for the region.

Highs on Friday will be a touch warmer back in the 70s and low 80s for many.

Later into the afternoon and evening, another system will be approaching from the west. Data is still split on the exact track and how far east rain will reach. As of now, better rain chances will stay SW of the Tri-Cities back near Grand Rapids. Areas from Isabella, Gratiot, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties will stand the best chances to pick up some rain Friday evening and early overnight. Chances decrease NE of the Tri-Cities. Chances will hold around 30% for now.

No need to cancel any plans tonight, but be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar before venturing out.

Lows Friday night will drop back near near 60.

Weekend Outlook

As of now, the weekend should remain mostly dry to start. Clouds look to increase throughout the day on Saturday. A few showers and/or t-storms will be possible to develop, but we also are anticipating some dry time for Saturday too. We will still keep the chance around 30% for Saturday.

Later Saturday night into Sunday will be the better timeframe to watch for showers and t-storms to return. The system bring rain chances this weekend will be center south closer to the MI-OH border, so overall better rain chances will be staying farther south.

Highs for the weekend will stay very warm in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will start to increase too.

Next Week

Past the weekend, we’re looking at even warmer temperatures with highs near 90 by next week. Humidity values will stay elevated with dew points in the 60s near 70. Get ready for a return to muggy conditions.

Trending dry to start the week Monday. A passing system to the north Tuesday will lead to an isolated rain chance. Greater rain and t-storm chances with another approaching system Wednesday.

See that in your full 7 Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.