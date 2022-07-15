Man in custody following home invasion

FREMONT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody at the Tuscola County Jail after authorities say he broke into someone’s home Wednesday, July 13.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s office said they were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress. The caller said a black Jeep was backed up to his residence and the back door was ajar when no one was supposed to be there.

Authorities found a 39-year-old Flint man near a rifle upon entering the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Multiple items were found inside the home that didn’t belong to the victim. The sheriff’s office said they believe the man has been breaking into residences in the area and kept the stolen items at the house they found him.

The sheriff’s office said they also found a significant amount of methamphetamine.

The man faces charges of home invasion, larceny, possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of firearms.

