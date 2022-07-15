‘Movies Under the Stars’ begins tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Enjoy a ‘Movie Under the Stars’ tonight at the Jolt Credit Union Event Park in downtown Saginaw.

Community First Inc., Huntington, and Jolt Credit Union will host the first of three movie nights this summer starting with “Space Jam: A New Legacy.’

The movie will begin at dusk, but there’s pre-party with several games and activities starting at 7:00pm.

Free snacks will be provided, but you’re asked to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

There are next two ‘Movie Under the Stars’ events this summer.

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ will be shown on Aug. 6, and Disney’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’ will be shown on Aug. 26.

Organizers say the event will go on rain or shine.

Communities First, Inc. has hosted Movies Under the Stars for the past eight years.

