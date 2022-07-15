Prosecutor: 1 charged with open murder involving Flint Twp. homicide

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged one man with open murder and seven other charges involving a Flint Township homicide on July 5.

Christopher Wesley Grammatico, 19, has been charged with the homicide of Alex Madrano, 18, and the shooting of a 15-year-old.

Flint Township police said Grammatico has been charged with:

-4 counts of felony firearm

-1 count of open murder

-1 count of assault with intent to murder

-1 count of a firearm discharged in or at a building causing death

-1 count of a firearm discharged in or at a building causing serious impairment

Leyton issued charges against two juveniles involved with this case.

Flint Township police started investigating this deadly shooting in the Vineyard Village Mobile Home Community on July 5.

The 15-year-old was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the suspect(s) shot into the home from the outside and ran from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.