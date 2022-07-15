Sheriff: 3 men arrested for seeking sex with children

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three men accused of seeking sex with children were arrested after a partnership between different local police agencies.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, Bad Axe Police Department, and the FBI conducted the operation on Tuesday, July 12.

The operation targeted predators seeking to have sex with underage kids, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the following suspects: 45-year-old Daniel Horetski, of Port Austin, 56-year-old Kevin Manor, of Sebewaing, and 40-year-old Jeremy Susalla, of Ubly.

The three suspects have been charged with child sexually explicit activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

Since 2018, 156 suspects have been arrested by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.