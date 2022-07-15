Showers pass through this evening, chances continue this weekend but no washout

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful start to the day, clouds and showers are starting to move into Mid-Michigan this evening.

This rain tonight comes with a positive and negative. Rain isn’t ideal for Friday evening plans, but we still need plenty of it to catch up around here. As for the rest of the weekend, we’ll see the chances continue Saturday and Sunday, but it looks like there will be plenty of dry time in between the showers to still enjoy the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Before you head out for your Friday night plans, be sure to check in with your Interactive Radar.

Showers are expected to pass through during the evening hours. (WNEM)

Dry air from earlier today will fight back against these showers as they move in, but it appears that the rain will eventually win out in some areas based on how things have evolved this evening as of 5:30 PM. Areas that are farther to the northeast and east will have the best chance to sneak plans in tonight.

No severe weather is expected at least, and we’ll take the rain. Showers should primarily be around this evening, before tapering off overnight. Rain chances won’t be zero overnight, but the best chance will be found in our southern zones like Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties.

Projected rain overnight Friday into Saturday. (WNEM)

With the clouds and showers around tonight, low temperatures will settle in the 60s for most, with some 50s possible further north.

Saturday & Sunday

An area of low pressure passing by to our south through the Ohio Valley will pass close enough to keep things unsettled into the weekend, but neither Saturday or Sunday appear to be a washout. If there is a day that could see more showers than the other, it’s like Sunday, but even then, shower coverage appears scattered in our data at this point.

Showers should be fairly isolated during the start of the weekend. (WNEM)

Areas north of the Tri-Cities may not see much rain at all through the weekend, with chances increasing as you go south in the viewing area. No severe weather is expected, but some occasional thunder and downpours will be possible.

Projected radar at 5 PM Sunday. (WNEM)

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with an east southeast wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be a little bit warmer on Sunday, with lower to middle 80s in most areas. Increasing levels of humidity can be expected by the end of the weekend, going into next week.

Any rain should end Sunday evening, with skies clearing into Monday. Despite the clear skies, lows will stay in the lower to middle 60s.

