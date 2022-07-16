Few shower chances Saturday, remaining mild this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We had a few showers Friday and overnight, but as we head into the weekend, most of those rain chances will subside. If you have any outdoor plans today, keep tabs on the radar, but it will not be any washout. Rain chances are slightly better Sunday, but the question is how far north showers will reach on the northern end of a system.

Today

Some patchy fog is settling in across US-127 this morning, Huron County is also seeing some fog settling in. Dew points and temperatures are running almost the same this morning, which is why we’re seeing some fog forming. It will lift mid-morning for most, but may hold on slightly longer where we have more clouds this morning (for example, Mt. Pleasant). We’ll warm back up with highs eventually to around 80 to 81 degrees. Our humidity levels will also stay slightly elevated this weekend, dew points will hold in the middle 60s. Wind speeds stay light, only between 5 to 10 mph, with a shift from the southeast to the east.

Saturday's temperatures will be slightly below normal hovering on either side of 80 degrees. (WNEM)

A few pop-up showers will be possible today, though no widespread or heavy rain is expected. If you have any outdoor plans, keep tabs on the Interactive Radar! Skies will also run partly to mostly cloudy, it won’t be as sunny as Thursday or Friday morning was.

A few pop-up showers are possible, but not washout is expected Saturday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Shower chances are minimal, if not zero, for tonight, but clouds will start to make their way back in. We’ll trend mostly cloudy, which will also keep some warmth in overnight. Expect lows to only drop to around 64, though our northern counties will land closer to 60. The wind will be light out of the east, and dew points will still reside in the middle 60s.

Sunday

A system rising up from the central Great Plains will mostly stay in Indiana and Ohio, but some rain on the northern end may be able to reach into our area. The better chances for rain will be the farther south you are in the TV5 viewing area, but a shift of 10 to 20 miles south of this system could take almost all of the rain potential away from us. Sunday’s rain does have the potential to bring heavier rainfall and a few isolated thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected.

Shower chances are slightly better Sunday, but they'll still be harder to come by. (WNEM)

Highs will be a couple of degrees warmer Sunday, many reaching to around 83 degrees. The wind will still stay light, too, with a speed of 5 to 10 mph out of the east. Dew points will still hold in the middle 60s, so the slightly humid conditions will also continue for the second half of the weekend.

This Week

The big story this upcoming week is the warm up. We’ll make a return to the upper 80s and even lower 90s, but the humidity will still hold on. Although temperatures will be hot, Tuesday is the only day so far that looks to exceed the 90 degree mark.

The other weather headline to look out for are more rain chances, specifically centered around Wednesday right now. A low pressure system looks like it could pass by the Great Lakes, but small shifts in the jet stream could take that low farther away. This rain chance is still not a slam dunk right now, but it certainly looks like the better chance during the upcoming workweek. Keep tabs on the forecast and the full 7-Day as we head through the next few days!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.