Quiet tonight, scattered rain possible Sunday, heating up Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although the rain chance wasn’t high to begin with, a cap on the atmosphere (warm temperatures aloft that prevent rising motion) has prevented much of anything developing today.

Although we’ve had plenty of clouds, we are seeing some of that cloud cover diminish this evening, so some late day sun is possible if you have any Saturday evening plans. As for the rest of the weekend, an area of low pressure passing by to our south could bring a few more showers and storms before the weekend is up. But with the area of low pressure passing by to our south, the better rain will be to the south as well, and we aren’t expecting a washout for your Sunday.

This Evening & Overnight

As mentioned above, skies are clearing out a bit and some sunshine will be possible before sunset tonight (9:14 PM). With rain holding off up to this point, confidence is high that this will remain the case the rest of the evening, so any outdoor plans tonight can go on as scheduled.

Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s early this evening and should stay around 70 or above much of the evening before we fall into the upper 50s to middle 60s for overnight lows. The coolest temperatures will be found in our northern zones. Skies will be a bit variable overnight, with occasional clouds, eventually returning to mostly cloudy skies into Sunday morning. Some patchy fog also can’t be completely ruled out.

Sunday

Rain should remain mostly to our south during the morning. (WNEM)

We expect to start the day dry on Sunday in most areas, with the coverage of any early day rain on the isolated side. The best chance for a shower before lunchtime would be in our southern zones (Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties). Skies will likely be on the mostly cloudy side otherwise.

Showers could push a bit more northerly in the afternoon and evening, though should still remain scattered. (WNEM)

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will go up a bit into the afternoon and evening, primarily from the Tri-Cities and Thumb region to the south. Areas north of the Tri-Cities have a better chance of being dry tomorrow than seeing any rain at all. Those who do see showers will likely only have to deal with occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms, so we’re not expecting a constant rain Sunday.

Severe weather is not expected, but downpours will be possible and an occasional strong wind gust.

Similar to slightly warmer temperatures can be expected on Sunday. (WNEM)

Despite mostly cloudy skies, we should warm up into the lower and middle 80s in most areas on Sunday, with an east southeasterly wind (5-10 mph) likely keeping things slightly cooler near Lake Huron. There will be some mugginess to the air tomorrow too.

Any showers and thunderstorms should pull away from us into Sunday evening, with skies clearing out into Monday morning. Don’t expect much of a cool down, with lows expected to remain in the 60s.

Monday

Our weather on Monday should remain quiet, but we’ll be turning up the heat a bit. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, but temperatures will surge into the middle and upper 80s to start the week, and the humidity will stick around. This could keep it feeling more like the low 90s on Monday.

At this time, no showers are expected as we kick off the brand new workweek.

We'll turn up the heat quite a bit on Monday. (WNEM)

