Sloan Museum of Discovery hosts grand-opening

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Sloan Museum of Discovery in Flint is hosting its grand opening Saturday.

The museum features several science, history, and hands-on learning exhibits.

“We are so excited to share this with our community and let them get in and get their hands on all the new exhibits, so just a great day,” said Todd Slisher, the executive director and CEO. “We’ve heard lots of people say, ‘I can’t wait to get there,’ or ‘I can’t wait to get in,’ and yeah, there was a big line out the door. So, I think the whole community is excited to come down here and explore and find out what we’ve done with the Sloan museum.”

Five years of preparation went into this weekend’s event.

“It’s almost all new. In fact, we almost doubled the size of the building. We went from 58,000 square feet to 170,000 square feet.”

They broke ground on the building three years ago and set up a temporary location at the Courtland Center Mall.

The museum has four new galleries: the Hagerman Street Early Childhood Learning Gallery, the History Gallery, the Durant Gallery and the Discovery Hall Science Gallery.

“People are saying they’re fun, they’re playful, they’re interactive, they’re hands-on. And so, it’s really a very special space for the community. We’re just glad that we can open up and bring this resource there,” Slisher said.

Discovery Hall seems the clear favorite for many visitors.

“It is shaped like the Great Lakes and so water runs all the way through it from Superior in Michigan into Huron and Erie and Ontario,” Slisher said.

Genesee County residents get free admission into the museum.

