Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat

MONROE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Coast Guard says two people are recovering after being rescued from a sinking boat in Lake Erie, three miles off the coast of Monroe.

Crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say neither of the boaters were wearing a life jacket, and they were found clinging to the hull of the sinking 30-foot-vessel.

The Coast Guard said neither were injured, and they both were transported to Bolles Harbor.

