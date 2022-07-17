Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat

The Coast Guard says two people are recovering after being rescued from a sinking boat in Lake Erie, three miles off the coast of Monroe.(United States Coast Guard Great Lakes)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Coast Guard says two people are recovering after being rescued from a sinking boat in Lake Erie, three miles off the coast of Monroe.

Crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say neither of the boaters were wearing a life jacket, and they were found clinging to the hull of the sinking 30-foot-vessel.

The Coast Guard said neither were injured, and they both were transported to Bolles Harbor.

