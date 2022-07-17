Advertisement

Investigators ask for help to solve teen’s death

Teen killed in Flint on July 17, 2021.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help to solve the death of a teen one year after it happened.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County said that one year ago on July 17, 2021 around 1:40 a.m., 16-year-old Nicholas Collins and another teenager were shot outside a home on the 400 block of East Bishop Avenue.

The other victim survived. Collins died from his injuries.

Anyone with information that could help solve the case can call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Any tips that lead to a felony arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500.

