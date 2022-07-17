Midland Humane Society hosts Empty the Shelters adoption event

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Foundation is hosting a national adoption event.

The company said that euthanasia of homeless dogs was up 22 percent in the first quarter of 2022, which is why it is hosting it’s longest-ever reduced-fee adoption event.

“So, there is a crisis nationwide of homeless pets,” said Beth Wellman, the director of the Humane Society of Midland County. “Shelters nationally are seeing just a huge increase in homeless pets and kind of a slowdown in adopters. So, the animals aren’t broken, there’s nothing wrong with them, but they’ve found themselves without homes.”

Wellman said they’re not seeing a lot of homeless pets locally, but they help shelters around the state that are struggling.

“But we’re seeing in other shelters is they’re full, and they don’t want to make those decisions, and we don’t want them to make those decisions, but they’re also not taking in the animals in their community because of it, which is leaving animals on the street to suffer and have nowhere to go,” Wellman said.

Kitten season is starting for the humane society, which goes from June to October. During that time, they take in more than 600 cats and kittens.

“We saw a bigger increase in surrenders due to homelessness, having to move. We are seeing some for rent increase, can’t afford where they’re living, having to move someplace else that maybe doesn’t allow pets,” Wellman said.

The average length of a stay for a pet at the humane society is 10 to 12 days.

“It really takes a mental toll on an animal to be locked in a cage, to have a minimum of human contact. It’s stressful for them, and so, they start to not show well in the kennel which is only going to mean that they’re going to stay in that kennel longer,” Wellman said.

Wellman said the shelter finally reached full staffing, but they’re still training, so please be patient if you stop by.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.