MSP: Illegal guns found after short chase in Flint

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By George Castle and Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police said they found several illegal guns after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase in Flint on Saturday, July 16.

Troopers responded to a report of four men armed with rifles entering a business on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

After a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase, one adult and four juveniles were apprehended. MSP said they seized three illegal guns. The men involved were charged with felonies.

Three of the men have recently been arrested for previous weapons offenses.

State troopers were assisted by the Flint and Flint Township Police Departments.

