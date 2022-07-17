Scattered rain chances south Sunday, warming up this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend has been comfortably mild so far with slightly sticky conditions, but overall the humidity hasn’t been too bad! We’ll continue with similar temperature and humidity levels today, though rain chances are slightly better for our southern locations. The farther north you are, expect to be drier today. This upcoming week sees even more of a warm-up, with humidity levels slightly higher too.

Today

Out the door we have more haze like on Saturday morning. This is as dew points and air temperatures are both running in the lower to middle 60s, also paired with a calm wind. The wind picks back up today at 5 to 15 mph with a northeast direction. This will keep the shoreline slightly cooler, though still mild in the middle to upper 70s. Inland areas will consistently land in the lower 80s today. Humidity levels will be comparable to Saturday with dew points staying in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday. (WNEM)

A low pressure system passing through Indiana and Ohio will bring rain into the southern lower peninsula, and a few of our southern locations may be able to catch the northern edge of it. Locations such as Owosso, Flint, Imlay City, and Lapeer stand the best chance to see rainfall today. It will not be much rain though, those who see any today should only expect around 0.1″. However, heavy downpours are possible under any thunderstorms, which would give totals a slight boost.

Our southern row of counties has a better chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. (WNEM)

Tonight

We mostly dry out overnight with only a few showers possible to the southeast. This is as the low pivots over towards Canada overnight. The clouds will hang on tonight and into Monday morning, though clouds will be decreasing Monday morning. With the clouds, we’ll keep milder temperatures in overnight with lows only settling down to around 64 degrees. If you’re up north, lows should be able to dive back to the upper 50s again. Tonight’s wind will slow down again, it will be light out of the northeast.

Monday

Dry weather takes hold Monday with mostly sunny skies after clouds clear out in the morning. The larger warm-up kicks off though with highs close to 88 degrees. Humidity levels won’t be increasing Monday, largely holding the level from the weekend. Overall, it will still be hot! The wind will also start to make a shift towards the west with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be the first day of a larger warm-up, upper 80s are in store. (WNEM)

Wednesday Rain Chance

We’re keeping an eye on a system that’s poised to pass by the Great Lakes around Wednesday. The jet stream around that time has still been wavering slightly, but it appears to be the best rain chance of the upcoming week. The heat and humidity should be able to fuel a few thunderstorms as this system passes through. We’re keeping an eye on this disturbance as it looks to be stronger by summer standards, but if moisture recedes to the south or the jet wavers more, rain chances could fall apart quickly with this system. Check back for updates as we approach Wednesday!

Take a look at how temperatures unfold this week on the full 7-Day Forecast!

