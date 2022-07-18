Alpena man killed in Bay Co. motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A 64-year-old Alpena man died following a motorcycle crash in Bay County, Michigan State Police said.
Troopers responded to the crash on Huron Road near Coggins Road about 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.
Investigators said Hugh Brown was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Huron Road when he failed to slow down for stopped traffic.
Brown’s motorcycle struck the back of a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 58-year-old Pinconning woman, police said.
Brown was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.