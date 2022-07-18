Advertisement

Alpena man killed in Bay Co. motorcycle crash

File photo of police lights.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A 64-year-old Alpena man died following a motorcycle crash in Bay County, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash on Huron Road near Coggins Road about 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Investigators said Hugh Brown was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Huron Road when he failed to slow down for stopped traffic.

Brown’s motorcycle struck the back of a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 58-year-old Pinconning woman, police said.

Brown was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

