Bay Co. man wins $157K playing lottery

Larry Mielens
Larry Mielens(Michigan Lottery)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won $157,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

Larry Mielens, 58, of Munger, won the Fantasy 5′s $157,721 jackpot when he matched the numbers in the July 10 drawing. The numbers were 08-12-21-31-34.

Mielens bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I play Fantasy 5 every so often, usually when the jackpot is more than $200,000,” Mielens said. “I bought this ticket on a whim. I had $11 in my account and decided to use it to buy a few tickets even though the jackpot was less than $200,000. The day after the drawing, I saw I had a prize notification email from the Lottery. I logged on to my account and thought I had won $157 dollars at first. When I realized I’d won the jackpot, I was shocked! It was a fantastic feeling.”

Mielens visited the lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to complete some home improvements with his winnings and then save the remainder.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

