Bay Co. man wins $157K playing lottery

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won $157,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

Larry Mielens, 58, of Munger, won the Fantasy 5′s $157,721 jackpot when he matched the numbers in the July 10 drawing. The numbers were 08-12-21-31-34.

Mielens bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I play Fantasy 5 every so often, usually when the jackpot is more than $200,000,” Mielens said. “I bought this ticket on a whim. I had $11 in my account and decided to use it to buy a few tickets even though the jackpot was less than $200,000. The day after the drawing, I saw I had a prize notification email from the Lottery. I logged on to my account and thought I had won $157 dollars at first. When I realized I’d won the jackpot, I was shocked! It was a fantastic feeling.”

Mielens visited the lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to complete some home improvements with his winnings and then save the remainder.

