Communities receive funding to improve drinking water

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six communities in Michigan received funding to help improve drinking water.

More than $5 million were awarded to the communities through the Mi Clean Water Plan grants.

“The MI Clean Water Plan continues to make investments empowering communities to identify and replace lead water lines, clean up toxic contamination, expand sewer systems, address failing septic systems, and keep water affordable always,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We have invested over $120 million under the MI Clean Water Plan into water infrastructure, and the Building Michigan Together Plan I signed earlier this year will invest nearly an additional $2 billion, ensuring that we can deliver clean drinking water to every Michigan family, school, and small business. I will work with anyone to build up Michigan’s water infrastructure and protect every Michigander’s right to clean, affordable drinking water.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) awarded grants to the following communities:

-Owosso received $403,500 to facilitate overall drinking water with system upgrades.

-Ann Arbor is receiving $1.38 million to upgrade its drinking water systems.

-East Lansing and the Meridian Water and Sewer Authority received $2 million for projects to upgrade its drinking water systems.

-The Village of Shelby is receiving $621,000 for projects to upgrade its drinking water systems.

-Benton Charter Township received $690,000 in a grant to remove or reduce PFAS and other contaminates in its drinking water.

-Romulus is receiving $456,300 in a grant to help remove hazardous materials in its drinking water and service lines.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.