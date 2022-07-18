Detroit mourns loss of police officer killed in line of duty

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Friends, family, and the city of Detroit remembered the life of police officer Loren Courts on Monday as he was laid to rest following a massive funeral.

Officer Courts was killed in the line of duty earlier this month responding to a shots-fired call on Detroit’s west side.

Courts, affectionately known by many as “Batman,” leaves behind a wife and two kids. Detroit Police Chief James White called this a defining moment for the Motor City.

“This is not OK, Loren’s life mattered. His commitment to our community mattered. He will not become ‘just that police officer who was killed in 2022.’ He will forever be our hero, our friend, our brother. And the courts family, you are now our family,” Courts said.

Larry Courts Jr. told the mourners at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit that Loren was more than his brother.

“Loren was my best friend. I’m going to miss him dearly. I will not be the same anymore now that he’s gone. But I will spend the rest of my life keeping his memory alive,” Courts Jr. said.

His aunt recalled the moment she learned about her nephew’s sudden death.

“It was just heart-wrenching. Like the worst thing, it’s like a nightmare you can’t wake up from. But I know the lord, we know the lord. We’re going to get through it. We just gotta keep praying and hold fast to each other,” said Courts’ aunt Lisa Littleton-Cox.

The funeral service ended with the end of watch call for Officer Courts.

