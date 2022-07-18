Flint Fire Department coming off busy weekend off putting out vacant buildings

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department put out several fires in empty buildings throughout the city this past weekend.

The fire department had their hands full Sunday putting out three fires at vacant buildings on the north and east side of the city.

“When it starts getting warmer out, the warmer it gets, the busier we get it’s not uncommon that there’s five six, upwards of seven to 10 fires and a shift,” said Jerry Hunt, provisional battalion chief for the city of Flint Fire Department.

These fires do not only put the lives of firefighters on the line in danger, but could also put the lives of those living near the buildings at risk.

“Most people don’t consider the people if they’re setting these places on fire is the damage, they could do to other homes that people are still living in,” Hunt said.

Hunt said vacant buildings and blight can be an attractive nuisance for individuals looking to participate in incendiary activities.

He said the efforts of the city’s blight department to knock down vacant buildings is helping to minimize the danger.

“One less vacant building that kids can come in out of and somebody could get hurt. In certainly one less building for us that we have to go to and risk our lives going into these vacant buildings, put them out,” Hunt said.

Hunt said the community can also help with possibly preventing some of these fires.

“Keep vigilant look in your neighborhoods. Keep an eye on some of the vacant houses if there are only if you see suspicious activity, make sure that it’s reported a 911,” Hunt said.

Hunt said the fire department can request that a commercial building be put on the demolition list but there is no guarantee the city will demolish it due to an already long list of blighted properties.

TV5 reached out to the city of Flint police on the investigation into the fires but have not received a response back.

