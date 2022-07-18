Grand Blanc man dies in alcohol-related crash, police say

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 60-year-old Grand Blanc Township man is dead following a motorcycle crash.

Grand Blanc Township police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Dort Highway and Strong Heights shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 for the crash.

The preliminary investigation reveals a 41-year-old Grand Blanc Township woman was driving a Dodge Charger southbound on Dort Highway while the 60-year-old Grand Blanc Township man was traveling northbound on Dort Highway on a Triumph motorcycle. The 41-year-old driver attempted to make a left hand turn onto Strong Heights, violating the right of way of the motorcycle, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say alcohol was a related factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team (C.I.R.T.) and Grand Blanc Township detectives.

“This is the second alcohol related fatality this summer. These incidents remind us of the importance of not driving while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs,” the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.