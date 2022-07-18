Heat sticks around this week, occasional chances for rain

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As we kicked off a brand new workweek, we also turned up the heat quite a bit.

Many areas have surged into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, and there’s definitely some mugginess around, too. Speaking of the humidity, expect that to ramp up even more into our Tuesday, with temperatures taking a slight jump as well.

As far as rain chances go, there are a few of those the next few days, but similar to many chances recently, far from a guarantee in your town.

This Evening & Overnight

No wet weather is expected this evening so any outdoor plans, as long as you can tolerate the heat, should be just fine. Temperatures that are in the 80s and 90s will fall into the 70s after sunset, and won’t fall much farther after that. Plan for overnight lows in the 60s and 70s, with a west southwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies will be clear initially with plenty of sun, but clouds will move into some areas, especially to the north closer to daybreak tomorrow.

A few showers could move into our northern areas early Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Showers and thunderstorms in Wisconsin this evening will attempt to move into primarily our northern areas and the Thumb region closer to daybreak as well. It’s worth noting they’ll be entering a less favorable environment, so they’ll likely be weakening. However, there is still a chance some of the showers could survive, so we’ll include a small chance to account for this.

Tuesday

Any showers and thunderstorms that are around during the morning hours should move out quickly, then we may get a bit of a break. However, another disturbance will move overhead, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. (WNEM)

The best chance for this will once again be in the Thumb, and some of our northeasterly zones north of the Saginaw Bay, where a lake-breeze could bring a bigger chance for development. Severe weather is not expected, but some downpours are possible.

Highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel much warmer with the humidity. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday will be warmer with many warming into the lower 90s for the afternoon. With the humidity factored in, many of us could be feeling more like the middle to upper 90s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Any rain that develops on Tuesday afternoon should diminish with the loss of daytime heating, with quiet conditions late in the evening. However, we’ll need to keep an eye on the progress of our next rain chance to the west overnight.

Wednesday

A cold front moving in from Wisconsin will bring our next chance for showers and thunderstorms, and depending on the timing of that front, potentially our next chance for severe weather.

As it stands right now, with an arrival earlier in the day when we don’t have as much energy built up from the heating of the day, it appears that our potential will be on the lower side. However, if that front slows down at all, our chances will likely go up a bit.

Right now, there is a Marginal Risk on the west side of the state for the morning, and it’s primarily east of us for the day on Wednesday, but we’ll see if that changes.

If the front holds it's current timing projection, the better chance for severe storms appears to be to our east Wednesday. (WNEM)

With or without severe weather, showers and a few thunderstorms are possible along the front. One fly in the ointment for that, could be a pocket of warmer temperatures aloft, or a “cap”. Air rises as long as it’s warmer than it’s surrounding environment. If it runs into air that’s warmer than itself as it moves up in the atmosphere, it will no longer be able to keep rising. So the cap essentially shuts down rising motion.

There is a chance there could be a better chance of storms to our east on Wednesday. (WNEM)

The front may be able to break through this cap, so we’re still expecting at least a few scattered showers and storms to develop. But the coverage is definitely in question and if the cap holds, the best chance could be to our east. If severe weather does develop, damaging wind would be the primary threat, with hail also possible.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the middle 80s to near 90 once again.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.