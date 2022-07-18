Homicide under investigation in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot inside a residence Sunday, July 17.

Flint Police responded to the 2700 block of Milliken Court for a report that a person had been shot just after 6:30 a.m.

The Flint Major Case Unit said the man was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Chris Kane at 810-240-2995. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

