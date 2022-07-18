Low shower chance tonight, more sun & heat Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking small shower chances for a select few along with a hot and humid week ahead!

We will carry a few more shower and t-storm chances throughout the week, but nothing too widespread looks likely at this time.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry going into the later evening and overnight hours.

While most of the region should manage to stay dry, a system to out south will be moving NE into Monday morning. This will carry this chance for a few showers to clip the region tonight. Anywhere from Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties will have this best chance.

Lows tonight will drop into the 60s. Some upper 50s north of the Bay are possible. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

Next Week

Monday could have a few lingering clouds for the early AM. Decreasing clouds will be likely from west to east going late morning into the afternoon leading to more sunshine!

Highs Monday will be hot in the 80s near 90. Dew points in the 60s will lead to muggy conditions. Winds N at 5-10 mph. We expect to stay in the 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday could carry a few showers and t-storms for the morning and then again later into the PM hours. Coverage will be best north of the Tri-Cities. Tuesday night into Wednesday could carry the chance for a few stronger storms along a cold front. Stay tuned for updates there.

Some more rain and t-storm development will be on the table for Wednesday. These rain chances will be dependent on how Tuesday night plays out.

Thursday & Friday trend drier with more sun. Another system could return more rain and t-storms for the weekend.

