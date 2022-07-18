Advertisement

Man dies trying to save drowning 3-year-old grandchild, sheriff says

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) – A 62-year-old man died after trying to save his 3-year-old grandchild who was drowning after falling off of a fishing boat in Bay County over the weekend, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 911 call, which was placed by a 9-year-old, shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

The 3-year-old fell off the fishing boat about two miles from the Finn Road boat launch, the sheriff’s office said.

The child’s father, a 32-year-old man, and the 62-year-old grandfather jumped in the water in an attempt to save the child, the sheriff’s office said.

The 9-year-old who called 911 also flagged down another boat. Two people on that boat assisted the father and 3-year-old out of the water, the sheriff’s office said.

The good Samaritans were also able to secure the grandpa, but he was unconscious, the sheriff’s office said.

The grandfather was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The children were wearing lifejackets but the adults were not, the sheriff’s office said.

