Man plead guilty to placing homemade bombs near Michigan stores

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – A Whitmore man plead guilty on two separate criminal cases related to the placement of explosive packages outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste Marie, according to the United States Department of Justice.

John Douglas Allen, 76, of Whittemore, plead guilty after appearing in U.S. District Court Monday.

During the hearing, Allen confessed to placing a USPS box with black tape on it with a wire coming out of it outside of a AT&T store the evening of Sep. 15. in Sault Ste. Marie and another USPS box with black tape and a wire outside of a Verizon store in Cheboygan according to statement released by the Department of Justice.

The two devices were examined by the FBI laboratory explosive unit which determined the two devices were improvised explosive devices also known as pipe bombs according to the Department of Justice, which added that both pipe bombs contained shrapnel along with a threat note demanding $5 million.

“The actions of this defendant could have resulted in significant bodily harm or death to citizens,” Attorney Ison stated.

Allen appeared before United States District Judge Thomas Ludington and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Assistant U.S. Attorney’s J. Michael Buckley, Jerome Gorgon, Christopher O’Connor and Theodore Greeley are prosecuting the case within their respective districts.

Allen’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

