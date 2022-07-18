MDOT projects start around the state

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The orange cones are back and will stay up throughout the summer as several MDOT projects start in 13 counties this week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says the investment will support 98 jobs, help Michiganders go to work, run errands and explore.

“Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs,” Whitmer said. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.”

In mid-Michigan, MDOT is investing $435,000 to complete crack seal work across 147 miles of roads.

Work starts Monday on M-18, M-20, M-84, M-46 and US-10. Drivers can expect single lane closures. Work is expected to be completed in September.

Crews will also be working on replacing a culvert below M-33. MDOT said M-33 will be closed to through traffic with a detour on Greenwood Road, Old M-76 and Maple Ridge Road. Access to businesses and residences will still be available.

Work is expected to be completed on July 21.

