Mid-Michigan farmer hoping for dry spell to end

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - With high temperatures and little rain this summer, farmers are hoping for an end to the dry spell.

Dry conditions could have a negative impact the harvest this season, and cost farmers some serious money.

Hot weather is great for Bob Kernstock’s wheat harvest, but not for his corn.

“Right now, it’s critical we get a little moisture,” Kernstock said.

The owner of Bob Kernstock Farms said the corn started tasseling Sunday. He said an inch of rain per week for the next three to four weeks would be ideal.

The size of the crop depends on it.

“Tasseling is basically pollination. This is where a lot of the yield is set. We get good moisture, we have a more successful pollination. Pollination determines the amount of kernels on the cob,” Kernstock said.

Kernstock said the one silver lining in all of this, is that corn is better equipped to handle long periods of little to no rain.

“You know we still get a fairly decent crop. A lot of the corn genetics are bred with drought resistance. So, you know it’s surprising, you go through a prolonged dry spell, what the yield can still be in the fall,” Kernstock said.

Kernstock does not want to put those corn genetics to the test.

“July rain makes corn. August rain makes soybeans. And it would be ideal if we could get July and August rains,” Kernstock said.

