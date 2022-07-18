Advertisement

Rainbow Bar shooting suspect sentenced to prison

Christopher Bryant-Jordan Stubbs
Christopher Bryant-Jordan Stubbs(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The man accused of shooting another person in the leg inside the Rainbow Bar in Owosso in December has been sentenced to prison.

Christopher Bryant-Jordan Stubbs was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 45 years in prison. He received credit for 201 days already served.

Stubbs was sentenced on Friday, July 15 in Shiawassee County Circuit Court.

The shooting happened Dec. 18, 2021 inside the bar in the 900 block of W. Main Street.

