Rogers City man arrested on child porn charges

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Rogers City man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Matthew Gapczynski, 41, was arrested for possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that sparked the investigation, Michigan State Police said.

Gapczynski’s house was searched and evidence was seized including multiple internet capable devices, police said.

Capczynski has been charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material – involving more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material, three counts of child sexually abusive activity – distributing or promoting, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, and four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

He was arraigned in the 89th Judicial District Court on Thursday, July 14.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

